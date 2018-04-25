Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen for his club to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish tactician is so desperate to get the deal done that he’d be willing to sacrifice one of his own Premier League title-winners to push it through.

The player in question is reportedly Bernardo Silva, who has enjoyed a fine first season at the Etihad Stadium despite getting off to a slow start initially after joining from Monaco.

Silva could be a fine fit for Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen if this exchange would be enough to persuade the Spanish giants to part with such an important player.

The Daily Mirror have recently linked Kroos with Manchester United for around £100million, but he could now be set for City instead as Guardiola prepares to go to war with Jose Mourinho again.

The Germany international is supposedly seen by Guardiola as an ideal replacement for Fernandinho at City, according to Don Balon, though it’s clear he’d also fill an important role at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick will be retiring in the summer and Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract, meaning there is a clear hole to plug in that area of the pitch for Mourinho.

With City running away with the title this season, it would be another big blow for United if they missed out on such a top player to their rivals ahead of next year.