‘Come to United – Man Utd fans drool over Real Madrid star in Champions League clash vs Bayern Munich

Manchester United fans are absolutely loving Marco Asensio in the Champions League this evening after his fine goal gave Real Madrid a 2-1 lead against Bayern Munich.

The Spain international has long been regarded as one of the top young players in Europe and would certainly make a great fit to add some spark to Jose Mourinho’s attack.

Don Balon recently linked United with a possible bid of as much as £175million to bring Asensio to the club, though other big names from the Premier League have also been linked with him.

On top of that, why would Real let him go after another huge contribution to tonight’s Champions League semi-final?

Receiving the ball after a quick counter-attack by Madrid, Asensio showed great composure to steer the ball home and give his side a huge advantage in this tie.

Despite going 1-0 down, Real now have the lead and look in a strong position to reach a fourth final in five years.

United need sign asensio and turn him into a striker — Davis (@davisacunt) April 25, 2018

Come to United Asensio — Yasin (@yasneijder) April 25, 2018

United please go for Isco or asensio — Cameron Harcourt (@camh95) April 25, 2018

What a team. Brilliant play and a brilliant finish by Asensio. — Ryan (@UtdRyan7) April 25, 2018

ASENSIO AND CASH ONLY WAY MADRID CAN GET DE GEA FROM MAN UTD — Cordell Cockett (@CordellCockett3) April 25, 2018