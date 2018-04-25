Alexis Sanchez aims another dig at Arsenal ahead of reunion with Manchester United

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has aimed another sly dig at his old club Arsenal ahead of this weekend’s meeting between the two sides in the Premier League.

Arsenal come to Old Trafford on Sunday as Sanchez prepares to face the Gunners for the first time since leaving them for United in the January transfer window.

The Chile international has not had the best of times with the Red Devils so far, failing to look quite like the world class forward we saw for much of his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, he’s enjoying himself and in discussing how it’s gone at United the player couldn’t resist a little swipe at his former employers as he stressed how much he’s had to adapt to playing for a bigger club with more history.

‘It is very different here,’ Sanchez told MUTV, as quoted by the Metro. ‘I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.’

Arsenal fans will have had enough reason to boo Sanchez this weekend anyway, and these quotes surely guarantee him a very frosty reception.

This is not the first time the 29-year-old has made reference to United being a bigger club than Arsenal since he left.

‘In truth it’s been very hard for me, coming to a big club, it changed everything,’ he was recently quoted by Goal.

United’s Instagram account also took the opportunity to taunt Arsenal over Sanchez in an attempt to stoke the fires ahead of their next game…