Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a potential summer transfer window swoop for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League despite Southampton’s recent struggles and the Daily Mirror report he’s a £20million target for his fellow countryman.

The report states Mourinho is looking at Soares to provide competition for Antonio Valencia at right-back, with United somewhat lacking in depth in that area.

Matteo Darmian has not been at all convincing in his time at Old Trafford and Soares looks like he’d be an upgrade and would surely represent great value at just £20m.

It could be a busy summer at United again as Mourinho looks in need of more spending to catch this season’s Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Mirror report that the Red Devils could battle their neighbours for the signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, with midfield another area the club could do with strengthening in.

Soares may not be the biggest name but seems an ideal fit for what Mourinho’s side needs right now.