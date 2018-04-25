Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as they weigh up replacements for Antonio Conte this summer.

The Argentine tactician has emerged as one of a number of candidates, though it is currently considered unlikely that the Blues will be able to snap him up.

Still, with Pochettino possibly set to sign a new contract with Spurs in the summer, Chelsea are reported to be keeping an eye on his situation, according to the Telegraph.

There’s no doubt Pochettino would be a superb appointment for Chelsea or any other top club after the tremendous work he’s achieved at Tottenham in the last few years.

Despite minimal finances compared to the rest of the top six, Pochettino has made Tottenham consistent Premier League title challengers and cemented their place in the top four, delivering Champions League football for what looks like being three seasons in a row.

The Telegraph also link the likes of Luis Enrique and Massimiliano Allegri as contenders for the Chelsea job as the club seem determined to part with Conte and start afresh this summer.