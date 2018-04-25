Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to Manchester United over Real Madrid this summer as he’s determined to leave his current employers.

According to Don Balon, the £349million-rated attacker is itching to leave PSG after just one season and is increasingly tempted by the prospect of a move to Old Trafford after growing tired of waiting on Madrid to move.

Neymar would make a great fit for United and solve their current problems up front, with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku not really living up to expectations this season.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have failed to hold down regular places and it’s clear Neymar would be a huge upgrade given that he’s proven himself to be one of the very best players in the world in recent years.

It would be great for the neutral to see the 26-year-old in the Premier League at some stage and it looks increasingly like this huge move could be closer to happening.

The Brazil international himself seemingly views the Premier League as more prestigious than Ligue 1 or La Liga, giving United a huge advantage.

United would reportedly be willing to pay his £349m asking price, say Don Balon, and this would follow a number of other ambitious deals by the Red Devils in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

It’s clear this Manchester City side that have just strolled to the title will take some beating, and a big signing like this by United could be what’s needed to give them a fighting chance next season.