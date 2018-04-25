Pep Guardiola is reportedly very keen to keep onto England international John Stones, with the player reportedly a target for Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

The Telegraph are stating that the Spaniard regards Stones as a big part of his side in spite of the fact that there have been rumours that the defender may be let go in the near future.

Don Balon have reportedly recently that Real Madrid are keen to take Stones off of City’s hands, however it doesn’t seem like they will be successful in their pursuit of the England international following this news.

Since moving from Everton to the Etihad in the summer of 2016, Stones has managed to establish himself as one of the brightest young defenders in the entire league.

Despite having a few injury troubles during his City career, the Englishman has still managed to make a total of 68 appearances for Guardiola’s side in the one and a half years he’s been with the club.

The player’s injury troubles have, however, seen him slip down the pecking order at the heart of defence for City, with Otamendi, Kompany and Laporte all starting ahead of Stones for the Premier League champions these past few months.

If Stones does end up staying at the Etihad, it’ll be interesting to see if the player manages to reclaim a starting XI place under Guardiola in the near future.