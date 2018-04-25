Real Madrid are reportedly wanting the bring back a former Los Blancos star to the Bernabeu in order to sell him on for a fairly big profit in the near future.

Don Balon are reporting that the club are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Omar Mascarell, who used to play in the Spanish capital between the years of 2011 and 2014.

The news outlet are stating that the club are keen to do this as they wish to sell the player on for profit in the future, a strategy that worked well with now Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata in the past.

Since 2014, Mascarell has spent time at a number of clubs, however it seems like he has finally found a new home in the shape of Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt.

The 25-year-old spent loan spells at both Derby County and Sporting Gijon before secure a permanent transfer to Germany in the summer of 2016, a move that seems to have worked out well for the player.

Th Spaniard has managed to make a total of 41 appearances for the club since signing for them nearly two years ago, helping them to a DFB Pokal final this season in the process.

If Madrid are to go through with this plan, it’ll be interesting to see how much money the club end up making on the Spanish international.