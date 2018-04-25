Real Madrid are reportedly willing to go all out to secure a deal to bring a certain Liverpool superstar the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are willing to include former Spurs star Gareth Bale in a deal to bring the Egyptian to the Spanish capital.

The news outlet are also stating that offer that includes Bale would also contain €125M, deal that president Florentino Perez thinks is equal to the €200M value on the player’s head, as per the same news outlet.

Salah has been, undoubtedly, one of the best players on the planet this season, so it’s no wonder why Los Blancos are so keen to bring him to the Bernabeu.

The Egyptian has scored the most goals out of any player in Europe this season, even more than Real Madrid poster boy Cristiano Ronaldo, and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The same cannot be said for Bale though, as the Welshman has struggled for form this campaign, with the winger constantly struggling with injuries throughout a large part of this season.

If Madrid do make this offer for Salah, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to accept such a huge sum for player who some would class as irreplaceable.