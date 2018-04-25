Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on his club sealing the summer transfer of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The two teams meet in tonight’s Champions League semi-final at the Allianz Arena, and it seems Ronaldo is using this as an opportunity to recommend transfers to club president Florentino Perez.

According too Don Balon, the Portuguese forward sees Alaba as an ideal addition to a Real squad that currently looks short of quality and depth at the back after a frustrating season.

Despite reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Madrid have not been at their best in La Liga, failing to mount any kind of defence of their title as Barcelona have powered well ahead of them.

Alaba could improve Los Blancos’ options at centre-back, left-back or defensive midfield were he to join, and a move certainly makes sense.

It’s also claimed the Austria international wants out of the Allianz Arena this summer and that he’d be available for just £52million, which looks a bargain for a player of his versatility and quality, not to mention experience.

Ronaldo will be looking to get the better of Alaba tonight but it could be they’ll be team-mates in just a few months’ time.