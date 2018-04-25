Swansea v Chelsea Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Swansea host Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday evening.

Chelsea have closed the gap to Tottenham by five points after the north London side lost to Manchester City and drew with Brighton.

Meanwhile, the Blues have sparked a resurgence in their form as they have enjoyed back-to-back league away wins.

They beat Burnley on Thursday after Victor Moses scored his side’s winner and they followed this with a victory against Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final.

Swansea need points to ensure Premier League safety.

Last week they were dismantled 5-0 by champions Manchester City but they are still four points above Southampton in 17th place.

When is Swansea v Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Swansea City host Chelsea at Liberty Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, April 28.

Swansea v Chelsea live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and 4K UHD, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Swansea v Chelsea team news

Olivier Giroud scored a wonderful individual goal at the weekend and could keep Alvaro Morata, who also scored in the FA Cup semi-final, on the bench.

Marcos Alonso will serve the second game of his three-match ban on Saturday, meaning the Emerson will continue to deputise.

David Luiz (ankle), Danny Drinkwater (calf) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are sidelined.

Swansea are hopeful that Luciano Narsingh (ankle) and Federica Fernandez (knee) will be fit.

Wilfried Bony (knee), Leroy Fer (calf) and Renato Sanches (thigh) are out.

Swansea v Chelsea odds

Swansea – 13/2

Draw – 31/10

Chelsea – 1/2