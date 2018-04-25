Video: Marcelo scores for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich but fans loved what Cristiano Ronaldo tried in the build-up

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Cristiano Ronaldo almost attempt another stunning overhead kick for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich tonight.

The Portugal international notably scored an absolute stunner like that in the last round as Real won 3-0 away to Juventus.

It was one of the goals of Ronaldo’s career – which is saying something considering the sheer quantity he’s scored and the supreme quality of so many of them.

Remarkably, he almost did it again here before having second thoughts and leaving it to Marcelo, who steered it in superbly to make it 1-1 on the night.

What an equaliser! Just Marcelo doing Marcelo things… That technique! ? pic.twitter.com/CY1wkx2szE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2018

Joshua Kimmich had given Bayern the lead but it’s now 1-1 at half time as Real grab what could be a crucial away goal.

Ronaldo may not have scored this one, but with the kind of form he’s in right now you wouldn’t bet against him pulling another spectacular effort out of the bag before the night’s through.

Real have won the Champions League in three of the last four seasons and would face either Liverpool or Roma in this season’s final.

