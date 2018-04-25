Who are the top 10 Champions League top scorers for 2017-2018?

Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable season for Liverpool last night as he scored two goals and two assists which took his goals in the competition to 10 goals.

Liverpool have one foot in the final after they beat Roma 5-2 and Roberto Firmino also took his personal goals tally to 10 goals too.

READ MORE: FIFA Ballon d’Or winner odds: Who is the favourite out of Salah, Ronaldo and Messi?

Salah and Firmino became the first players ever to bag two goals and two assists in the semi finals of the Champions League.

They have been supported wonderfully by Sadio Mane who has eight European goals this season too – and between them the triumvirate have scored 28 goals.

Real Madrid will be hoping to clinch a historic third Champions League in a row and will be looking for inspiration from the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has created more history by scoring in every game of the Champions League this season.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 41 times this season with 15 European goals in total – including a stunning overhead kick against Juventus.

Unsurprisingly – he tops the list of Champions League top scorers – but who else makes the list?

Top 10 Champions League top scorers for 2017-2018