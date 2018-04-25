With the World Cup 2018 only 50 days away, we look at the World Cup 2018 winner odds and where England sits amongst the other nations.

Hosts Russia will kick off the World Cup 2o18 against Saudi Arabia in Moscow, while defending champions Germany will start against Mexico.

Favourites and five-time winners Brazil will face Switzerland in their first Group E match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will play Spain in their first match in a tough Group B.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Argentina were drawn in Group D with newcomers Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria – Messi will be hoping to finally land an international prize in his remarkable career.

As for England and manager Gareth Southgate, their first two matches are against Tunisia and Panama – followed by a potentially decisive match against dark horses Belgium.

Belgium have a famed ‘golden generation’ and boast star names like Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard in their squad.

France too have a squad that will envy many other nations and has up and coming talent like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

They are the tournament’s third favourites are in Group C with Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Who will you placing your money on?

World Cup 2018 winner odds

Brazil – 4/1

Germany – 9/2

France – 13/2

Spain – 6/1

Argentina – 9/1

Belgium – 11/1

England – 18/1

Portugal – 25/1

Uruguay – 33/1

Croatia – 33/1

Columbia – 40/1

Russia – 50/1