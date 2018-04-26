Arsenal are reportedly facing a double blow in their search for a new manager, which is going pretty much as you’d expect from everyone’s favourite banter club.

Sky Sports recently claimed Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta was the preferred candidate of Gunners’ chief executive Ivan Gazidis, but they could miss out on the Spaniard, who captained the club during his playing days.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail recently claimed former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was looking the most likely candidate to come in and replace Wenger, though Chelsea have also been linked with him.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, it looks like bad news with both of those names, with the Metro reporting that Arteta does not currently feel he’s ready for such a big job and is favouring carrying on with his current role at City.

Meanwhile, Sport claim Enrique is leaning towards the Chelsea job for the moment after holding talks over replacing current Blues boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian’s future is also in doubt this summer, though it is not yet known if he will definitely depart the club, though Wenger confirmed his exit last week.

All in all, a bit of a disaster for Arsenal just days after learning they faced the difficult job of replacing a man who’s worked wonders for them for the best part of 22 years.

Are some Gooners going to end up realising the grass isn’t always greener?