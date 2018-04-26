Arsenal legend finds way to blame Arsene Wenger for Laurent Koscielny horror-show against Antoine Griezmann

Arsenal legend Martin Keown found a way to link Laurent Koscielny’s disastrous error against Atletico Madrid tonight for Antoine Griezmann’s goal back to the manager Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners boss announced last week that he’d finally call time on his 22 years at the club at the end of this season, which has followed some fans and pundits calling for his head for some time.

MORE: Arsenal fans declare ‘game over’ as Antoine Griezmann goal sparks weird Diego Simeone celebration

Keown is one former Arsenal player who’s been critical of the current regime and he’s once again hit out at Wenger for something that didn’t actually look to have anything to do with him.

To the manager’s credit, Arsenal performed well tonight as they dominated a strong Atletico Madrid team who would have been considered favourites over both legs of the tie anyway.

While Wenger’s side had an edge due to Atletico going down to ten men early on, there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with the way the French tactician set up his side or motivated them.

“You have to do your job properly.” “It’s one ball down the middle, and everybody suffers.”@martinkeown5 feels that Arsenal’s attackers were let down by the defenders tonight. pic.twitter.com/47ZTPOfxVG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2018

Keown, however, believes Koscielny’s individual moment of madness that allowed Griezmann in is one of the reasons Wenger has ended up leaving.

‘The front of the team did nothing wrong. The defence will feel that they let the team down tonight,’ Keown told BT Sport.

On the goal, he added: ‘It can’t be allowed to happen. Koscielny knows Griezmann’s quicker and he panics. Get goal side. It’s one of the reasons Arsene Wenger is leaving when he is.’