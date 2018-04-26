Arsenal could reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Ousmane Dembele this summer as part of a swap deal that would see Hector Bellerin join Barcelona.

The France international has not had the best first season at the Nou Camp despite long being regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.

Dembele shone at previous clubs Borussia Dortmund and Rennes and seems like he could be a good fit for Arsenal, who are a little short of spark up front after losing Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott in the same transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal’s January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would love to play alongside his old Dortmund team-mate again and so Barca are ready to try offering Dembele to the Gunners if it helps them land Bellerin.

While it would be a blow for Arsenal to lose Bellerin, you could argue they’d ultimately end up getting the better end of this deal.

The Spaniard has not been at his best for most of this season and could perhaps benefit from a change of scene, with Barcelona a team who could do better at getting the best out of his talent.

Bellerin would be an upgrade on Nelson Semedo at right-back for the Catalan giants while Dembele would surely ensure the end of Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi at Arsenal, which can only be a good thing.

BBC Sport claim Dembele cost an initial fee of £97million last summer so that would be a highly valuable player moving to the club without much expense, Don Balon’s report suggests.