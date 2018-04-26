Barcelona are reportedly keen on the transfer of Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich after his impressive display in last night’s defeat to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old bombed forward to give Bayern a 1-0 lead in their Champions League semi-final first leg, though Real Madrid bounced back in the second half to win 2-1.

Still, Don Balon claim Kimmich caught Barca’s eye with his performance and that he’s viewed as an ideal upgrade on some below-par players in that position.

The Catalan giants are yet to truly replace the legendary Dani Alves in that part of the pitch and Kimmich could be the ideal candidate after his fine performances in recent years.

The Germany international has contributed five goals and 13 assists from right-back this season, showing himself to be the ideal attack-minded defender who’d suit Barcelona’s style perfectly.

Kimmich has also operated in midfield in the past and is a superb all-rounder, so it seems highly unlikely Bayern would want to let him go any time soon.

Don Balon claim Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos learned Barcelona were keeping an eye on Kimmich during their game yesterday.