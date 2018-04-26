Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea and Spain star Marcos Alonso, who they see a replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique at the heart of their defence.

Goal are reporting that the Catalan giants, who are set to win a league and cup double this season, are interested in signing Alonso, who they say moved to the Blues for £23M in 2016.

The news outlet are also reporting that the club view the left-back as a potential replacement for Gerard Pique at centre-back, a position that is somewhat unfamiliar to the Chelsea star.

This seems like a rather ambitious move from the Blaugrana, as Alonso would require some amount of training before being able to play at centre-back to a level that would be acceptable.

The centre-backs are, debatably, the most important part of Barca’s side, as they tend to play out from the back nine times out of ten, something that would make it a risk to replace a player like Pique with Alonso.

However, Alonso has definitely shown that he is capable of producing some stellar moments, with the player scoring 13 and assisting seven in 78 appearances for the club, a phenomenal record for a defender.

If Alonso is brought in to replace Pique, only time will tell is Barca’s risky move will have paid off in the future.