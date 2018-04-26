Burnley host Brighton in the Premier League this Saturday.

It has been a remarkable season for Sean Dyche’s men as the Clarets have won 14 of their 35 top flight fixtures this season.

A European place is almost assured as they currently sit in 7th place – eight points clear of their nearest rivals Everton.

Last weekend they earned a point at Stoke to further damage the Potters’ hopes of Premier League survival.

Brighton look to be safe as they sit in 13th place with 36 points and they crucially they have a game in hand.

Last week, they drew with Champions League hopefuls, Spurs at the Amex.

When is Burnley v Brighton and what time is kick-off?

The game will be played on Saturday, April 28 and will kick-off at 3pm.

Turf Moor will host the match.

Burnley v Brighton live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlight will be available to watch on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Burnley v Brighton team news

Scott Arfield could return for the clash after almost two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Jonathan Waltes and Robbie Brady (knee) are both sidelined for the game.

Steven Defour has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Brighton have no new injury concerns ahead of the match.

Isaiah Brown and Steve Sidwell are long term absentees.

Burnley v Brighton odds

Burnley – 6/5

Draw – 21/10

Brighton – 13/5