Arsenal fans are all making the same joke as Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been sent to the stands in tonight’s Europa League fixture.

The Gunners take on Simeone’s side in the first leg of tonight’s semi-final, with this competition representing the last chance for Arsene Wenger to go out on a high when he steps down this summer.

The French tactician announced his exit last week and plenty of big names have since been linked as potential replacements at the Emirates Stadium.

Well, Simeone is now supposedly seated quite close to Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, with fans all having the same reaction on Twitter.

One of the finest managerial minds in the game right now, the Argentine has worked wonders on a limited budget at Atletico and has been linked with big jobs in the past.

His name hasn’t popped up too much regarding the vacancy at Arsenal this summer, but Gooners clearly want Gazidis to have a word with him while he has the chance…

What an elaborate ploy by Simeone to get a few minutes alone with Gazidis, no? Diego: just call and set up a meeting! pic.twitter.com/OJyuaElZQz — Mark Joyella (@standupkid) April 26, 2018

Gazidis masterplan as Simeone is now in his quarters ? — Aido (@HandofHenry) April 26, 2018

OFFER HIM A JOB GAZIDIS ! Make yourself useful for once. — Alistair Mawas (@ajmawas) April 26, 2018

Simeone is standing behing Gazidos at the moment. Go on Gazidis perfect chance to start a convo…. — Jatinder (@jsmavi23) April 26, 2018

simeone right next to gazidis ??? — loser. (@Kiigenn) April 26, 2018

Gazidis should offer Simeone a job whilst he’s up there ?????? — ?????? (@sxddiq98) April 26, 2018

Gazidis needs to be tapping Simeone the fuck up — MK (@MickKilroe) April 26, 2018

Gazidis lowkey paid the ref off to get him Simeone in the same area so he can tap him up. Unreal business. — Angel Iliev (@angeliliev) April 26, 2018