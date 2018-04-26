Arsenal fans are all saying the same thing after Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is sent to the stands

Posted by
Arsenal fans are all saying the same thing after Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is sent to the stands

Arsenal fans are all making the same joke as Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been sent to the stands in tonight’s Europa League fixture.

The Gunners take on Simeone’s side in the first leg of tonight’s semi-final, with this competition representing the last chance for Arsene Wenger to go out on a high when he steps down this summer.

MORE: Manager demanding £200m transfer kitty to fix the mess Arsene Wenger’s left him at Arsenal

The French tactician announced his exit last week and plenty of big names have since been linked as potential replacements at the Emirates Stadium.

Well, Simeone is now supposedly seated quite close to Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, with fans all having the same reaction on Twitter.

One of the finest managerial minds in the game right now, the Argentine has worked wonders on a limited budget at Atletico and has been linked with big jobs in the past.

His name hasn’t popped up too much regarding the vacancy at Arsenal this summer, but Gooners clearly want Gazidis to have a word with him while he has the chance…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top