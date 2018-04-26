It’s been revealed that Liverpool were only able to land the transfer of goal-machine Mohamed Salah after Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt snubbed a move to Anfield in the summer.

The Sun are stating that, as re-reported from the Times, that the Reds had the German midfielder in their sights, and were keen on bringing him to Merseyside in the summer.

The news outlet are also reporting that Brandt didn’t fancy a move to the Reds over fears about the amount of playing time he’d get, and that this then lead to them lining up a number of targets, with one of them being Mo Salah, who they eventually signed.

Liverpool will certainly be counting their luck stars after seeing just how impressive Salah has been for them this season.

The Egyptian has managed to bag 43 goals in all competitions, an amount that puts them ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and when that’s the case, you know you must be good.

One can only imagine just how different Jurgen Klopp’s side’s season would’ve been this year had they managed to sign Brandt and not gone for Salah.

One thing’s for certain, Liverpool will definitely not be too unhappy about missing out on the German winger in the summer. How fortunate