Huddersfield host Everton in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Toffees moved into 8th place in the league after they beat Newcastle on Monday – courtesy of a second half goal from Theo Walcott.

The have a slim chance of a European place – however they trail Burnley for eight points in the league.

There was respite for David Wagner’s men after they beat Watford 1-0 to end a run of some poor results.

The win took the Terriers six points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

When is Huddersfield v Everton and what time is kick-off?

Huddersfield host Everton at Kirklees Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, April 28.

Huddersfield v Everton live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlight will be available to watch on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Huddersfield v Everton team news

For the Terriers Sean Scannell (shoulder), is sidelined and has been out of action since February.

Danny Williams is also sidelined for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula.

Everton will be without Maarten Stekelenburg, James McCarthy, Eliaquim Mangala and Mason Holgate – who are all injured.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (knee) is not expected to return until next month.

Huddersfield v Everton odds

Huddersfield – 17/10

Draw – 21/10

Everton – 2/1