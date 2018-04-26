Arsene Wenger calls €100million Arsenal transfer target one of the best in Europe

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hailed the performance of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this evening as he produced a stunning display in their 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners dominated much of this Europa League semi-final first leg but could only come away with a 1-1 draw that gives their opponents a big advantage going into the next game due to picking up a valuable away goal.

Antoine Griezmann pounced to equalise for the visitors, but Wenger was full of praise for Slovenian shot-stopper Oblak, who played a major role in keeping Arsenal out for so long.

Alexandre Lacazette eventually headed in the opener for Wenger’s side, but Oblak kept out much of what was thrown at him throughout.

AS recently claimed Arsenal were ready to pay big to sign the 25-year-old for his €100million release clause this summer and it’s performances like this that show why.

It remains to be seen if that move will come to fruition and it certainly won’t be down to Wenger as he prepares to step down at the end of the season, but he gave a glowing appraisal of the player after tonight’s game.