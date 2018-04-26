Liverpool look to have been handed a huge transfer boost as Real Madrid are prepared to consider signing Kylian Mbappe instead of Mohamed Salah.

Although Liverpool’s Egyptian goal machine remains a top target for Real, Don Balon claim they are happy to try a move for PSG’s Mbappe as a decent Plan B option.

Salah has had an incredible first season at Anfield since his summer move from Roma, surpassing all expectations with a stunning record of 43 goals in his first 47 matches in all competitions.

The 25-year-old’s scoring streak could yet help Liverpool win the Champions League, and it becomes increasingly clear with each passing game that he’s a special talent.

No wonder Real Madrid are being linked with him, but Don Balon state Mbappe could still be brought in instead.

The French starlet is one of the world’s most exciting young players and would be another great fit in Madrid’s front three, which looks in need of some tweaking after a disappointing season.

Despite having one foot in next month’s Champions League final, Zinedine Zidane’s side have not been in contention to retain their La Liga title and need to improve on under-performers like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Either Salah or Mbappe would do a fine job for Los Blancos and represent yet another ‘Galactico’ purchase by club president Florentino Perez.