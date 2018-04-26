Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly weighing up a move for out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who he sees as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spaniard is desperate to depart the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, with boss Zinedine Zidane rarely giving the youngster a chance to shine in the Spanish capital since his move last summer.

The news outlet are also stating that Klopp is looking at Ceballos, and that the Liverpool boss thinks the player would be a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in the January transfer window just gone.

Since moving to Madrid from fellow Spanish side Real Betis this past summer, Ceballos has failed to impress fans, mainly down to the fact that his playing time has been somewhat limited.

The youngster has only managed to make 20 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season, with a large part of these coming from the substitutes bench.

The 21-year-old showed promising signs during his time the Andalusian club, scoring seven and assisting nine in 105 appearances, an impressive record for a player of his age and position.

If Klopp is serious about Ceballos, it’ll be interesting to see how much the midfielder ends up costing Liverpool, as he could potentially become one of the best players in Europe sometime in the near future with his ability.