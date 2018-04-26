Manchester United CLEARED to sign 269-goal superstar and deal HUGE blow to Liverpool

Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international, who has a whopping 269 career goals to his name in a glittering career, has been recently linked as a top target for United for next season.

The Red Devils need to keep on investing in big names if they are to stand any chance of catching Manchester City next season, and Neymar could be ideal.

With Alexis Sanchez struggling and the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford facing uncertain futures, Neymar could be huge upgrade to an attack that has struggled to break big sides down at various points this term.

According to Don Balon, Neymar is also no longer Real Madrid’s top transfer target as Cristiano Ronaldo is unsure about playing alongside him.

The Spanish outlet claim Real will instead go all out to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for £173million in what could end up being a huge double boost for United next season.

With Neymar arriving and Salah leaving Liverpool, that would surely give Jose Mourinho’s side a big, big advantage over Jurgen Klopp in both the Premier League and Champions League next year.

Another Don Balon report recently stated Neymar would favour joining United over Madrid anyway.