Man United are reportedly eyeing up a move for West Brom and Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, who used to play for the Red Devils during the early part of his career.

The Sun are reporting that the defender, who was fairly successful during his time at Old Trafford, is being eyed by Jose Mourinho as he is looking to bolster his defence ahead of next season.

The news outlet are also stating that Evans wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg either, as a clause in his deal means he’ll be available for just £3m if West Brom go down.

Since leaving Man United in 2015, Evans has managed to impress for the Baggies in the short time he’s been at the club.

The Northern Ireland international has been a key player for the Midlands side since his arrival, making at least 27 league appearances every season for the club.

During his time in Manchester, the 30-year-old was very successful, with Evans helping the club win three league titles and a Champions League in the eight years he was there.

If United do end up going back in for Evans, it’ll surely be the signing Mourinho needs for his side to overtake rivals Man City as the team with the best defence in the Premier League next season.