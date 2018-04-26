Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly concerned about losing key team-mate Ivan Rakitic in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, the Croatian midfielder’s future has Messi a bit worried as it looks like he’s not ruling out a move to either Manchester United, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

The Spanish outlet claim that the Argentine forward sees his colleague as an ‘essential’ part of this Barca squad, which should give United fans an idea of what he could add at Old Trafford.

MORE: Manchester United CLEARED to sign 269-goal superstar and deal HUGE blow to Liverpool

Midfield looks an area of weakness for United going into next season so it makes sense that they could be targeting a move for Rakitic to plug that gap.

Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract and Michael Carrick will be retiring at the end of this season, with Rakitic a similar style of player to the latter.

The 30-year-old has shone during his time at Barcelona and would bring quality and experience of winning major honours to a largely inexperienced Red Devils squad.

Jose Mourinho could do with more seasoned pros like him in his ranks after struggling with building around young players like Paul Pogba who don’t necessarily represent the best fit in what he looks for mentally from his players.

Diario Gol have also recently reported of Rakitic holding talks with United and it certainly seems now like Messi is getting the impression there’s a chance he’ll be on his way out of the Nou Camp this summer.