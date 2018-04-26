Newcastle v West Brom Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Newcastle host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Baggies are at the bottom of the table with just 25 points and look destined for the drop.

They have done well in their last two matches – beating Manchester Utd and earning an admirable 2-2 draw against Liverpool – but they will now try win against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Safety is guaranteed for Rafa Benitez’s men – but the Magpies saw a four-game winning run ended on Monday evening as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton.

Nevertheless, it has been a great campaign for the Toons and they will hope for a top half finish.

When is Newcastle v West Brom and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Saturday, April 28.

It will kick-off at 3pm.

Newcastle v West Brom live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlight will be available to watch on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Newcastle v West Brom team news

Christian Atsu (knee) was forced to sit out of Monday’s defeat at Everton and he is a doubt for the match on Saturday.

The Toon will be without defender Jesus Gamez, who has been out of action since November.

The Baggies will be without both James Morrison (Achilles) and Gareth Barry (knee) through injury, while Nacer Chadli faces a fitness test.

Newcastle v West Brom odds

Newcastle – 4/5

Draw – 13/5

West Brom – 4/1