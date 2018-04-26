With Antonio Conte looking increasingly likely to depart Chelsea next season and return to Italy, a number of top coaches across the continent have been linked to the top managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

Sport say that Luis Enrique is leaning towards the Chelsea job for the moment after holding talks over replacing current Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Reports claimed former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was looking the most likely candidate to come in and replace departing Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger and last week his odds were slashed to become Arsenal manager.

Enrique was the favourite to take over from Wenger at the end of the season given his links with head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, during their time at Barcelona.

However, the odds on favourite to replace Conte and become Chelsea manager is now Enrique, with his brand of football said to be an attractive proposition for Roman Abramovich.

Enrique is going to be a major pull, given his successes at the Catalan club, where he won a treble in one season.

Who is your money on to become next Chelsea manager?

Next Chelsea manager odds

Luis Enrique – 7/2

Maurizio Sarri – 3/1

Brendan Rodgers – 5/1

Max Allegri – 4/1

Laurent Blanc – 6/1

Thomas Tuchel – 12/1

