Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United & Liverpool transfer raids to deliver Real Madrid the treble next season

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfers of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international feels those two additions could be just what’s needed to help Real strengthen in the areas they need to win the treble next season.

There’s no doubt that both are currently among the very best in the world in their respective positions and would fit in superbly at the Bernabeu if successfully poached from the Premier League.

De Gea has stood out as a vital performer for United and is not a player Jose Mourinho would want to lose as his side face a crucial summer in the transfer market if they are to catch Manchester City in the title race next season.

Salah, meanwhile, has exploded into the form of his career since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer, netting an incredible 43 goals in all competitions this term to spark serious talk that he could challenge the Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stronghold on the Ballon d’Or.

Don Balon claim Ronaldo wants Madrid to target those two as priorities, and if they could pull it off it would pose a serious challenge to Barcelona’s La Liga dominance.

The Catalan giants look like cruising to the title this season, with Los Blancos barely in the race for most of the season.

Signings are clearly needed to provide upgrades on players like Keylor Navas and Gareth Bale, and these two seem ideal candidates.