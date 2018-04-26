This Saturday will see Southampton and Bournemouth battle for three points in the Premier League.

Mark Hughes’s team will be desperate for three points as they haven’t won a game in nearly three months.

They were beaten by Chelsea twice in the last two weeks and blew a two goal lead at home to lose 3-2 in the league.

They also succumbed to defeat in the FA Cup semi-final by Chelsea on Sunday with Hughes bemoaning the lack of VAR used.

The Saints are 18th in the table and four points adrift of Swansea City with only four games remaining of the season.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s men haven’t won in five games but are all but safe as they sit 11th in the Premier League.

When is Southampton v Bournemouth and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Saturday, April 28 at St Mary’s.

It will kick-off at 3pm.

Southampton v Bournemouth live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlight will be available to watch on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Southampton v Bournemouth team news

Oriol Romeu faces a suspension if booked on Saturday as he has picked up nine yellow cards so far this season.

Steven Davis is out until next month with an Achilles injury.

Adam Smith is expected to return from injury for Bournemouth next month.

Junior Stanislas and Tyrone Mings are long-term injury casualties.

Southampton v Bournemouth odds

Southampton – 8/11

Draw – 29/10

Bournemouth – 4/1