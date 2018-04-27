For all the plaudits that Mauricio Pochettino and his Tottenham stars have received in recent seasons, the fact remains that they still haven’t won trophies.

The Argentine tactician has undoubtedly overseen plenty of important progress. Improving and developing young players such as Dele Alli and Harry Kane has been impressive, while they have flirted with challenging for the Premier League title over the last two seasons.

However, as they now slip back into a battle for a top-four finish and after more disappointment in the FA Cup semi-finals, reports claim that they could take drastic action.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs could look to sell key quartet Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama in order to raise £170m.

That in turn could then be used to spark an overhaul in the squad, with Pochettino reshuffling his pack in an attempt to end the club’s 10-year wait for a trophy.

On one hand, it seems like quite a big risk. The four players in question have all played important roles for him, and so losing them will make Tottenham weaker while so many changes and having important voids to fill all at one time will see them risk being left short.

Nevertheless, having failed to win silverware over the past few seasons, perhaps it could be argued that this squad has gone as far as it can and so changes are arguably needed to give Tottenham fresh impetus to go on and be successful under Pochettino.

It remains to be seen if such exits materialise, with the Metro noting that Man Utd have had an interest in Rose and so he could be the first to go this summer.

Tottenham will hope that they can secure Champions League qualification for next season, but they could potentially look very different next year.