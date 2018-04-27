Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta will reportedly confirm his decision to leave the club at the end of the season in an announcement on Friday.

The 33-year-old has been a crucial part of Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals while providing three assists.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi transfer scare: Barcelona star worried about losing ‘essential’ player to Manchester United

Having helped Barcelona to the Copa del Rey last weekend, he’ll hope to wrap up another La Liga title for the Catalan giants this weekend when they face Deportivo.

As noted by BBC Sport last month though, a decision on the stalwart’s future was expected before the end of April, with either a prolonged stay at Barcelona or a move to China seemingly the two options on the table.

True to his word, Marca report that Iniesta will inform his teammates of his decision to leave with Chongqing Dangdai Lifan touted as his destination, while an official statement and press conference is said to be scheduled to follow on Friday.

If confirmed, it will be a major blow for Barca, as the club legend has been at the Nou Camp since 1996, coming through the youth ranks to establish himself as a fundamental piece in recent success.

Should Iniesta leave this summer, he’ll do so having won eight La Liga titles, with another expected this weekend if Barcelona get a draw at the Riazor, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups and many others as well as countless individual accolades in what has been a glittering career in Europe.

As he enters the latter stages of his career, albeit he proved in the Copa del Rey final that he can still perform at the highest level, a potentially lucrative move to China seems like an understandable decision but it will undoubtedly be a huge disappointment for the club and supporters that he may well confirm his exit on Friday.