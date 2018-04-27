Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp showed a touch of class on Friday in his press conference ahead of his side’s meeting with Stoke City on Saturday.

Appalling reports of violence prior to Liverpool’s clash with Roma in the Champions League this week revealed that one Liverpool fan was put in an induced coma as a result of the injury that he sustained.

As noted by The Mirror, it is hoped that Sean Cox will continue to make steps towards recovery in the coming days and weeks after being attacked by Roma fans outside of Anfield.

Fears will be high ahead of the return leg in the Italian capital next week, and so it will be expected that security measures will be put in place to keep travelling Liverpool fans safe as all concerned will want to avoid a repeat of the shocking events from Tuesday night.

Klopp spoke to the media on Friday ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Stoke this weekend, and he was seen wearing a tricolour Liverbird on his top with many perceiving that to be a direct nod to Cox and a message of support for him.

It’s a great gesture from the Liverpool boss, but ultimately the focus will be on Cox’s full recovery so that he can appreciate it himself.