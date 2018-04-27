Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season, and has been tipped to secure a switch to China.

The 33-year-old has been with the club for over two decades, having initially joined in 1996 as he went through the youth ranks before establishing himself as a prominent figure for the senior side.

Including major honours at international level with Spain, Iniesta has won a staggering 34 trophies during his career, with the 35th potentially on its way this weekend if the Catalan giants can get a draw or better against Deportivo to seal the La Liga title this season.

In turn, he has undoubtedly written his name into club folklore, but as he enters the latter stages of his career, he is now set for a new challenge with Marca noting on Thursday that he is likely to move to the Far East to join Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

The veteran playmaker showed as recently as the Copa del Rey final win over Sevilla last weekend that he still has plenty left in the tank and can compete at the highest level.

However, it’s natural that there was going to be a decline as he continued into his 30s, and it would seem as though he’s taken the decision to move on and leave a magnificent legacy behind at Barcelona.

Having signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in January, the Brazilian playmaker will arguably be expected to step up and fill the void left behind by his teammate, but the focus for Barcelona between now and the end of the season will be to see Iniesta celebrate another trophy to bid a perfect farewell to a legend.

“This is my last season here. I have thought my decision through for a long time. For me, Barça is the best club in the world – this club has given me everything,” he told the media at a specially organised press conference as he looked very emotional as seen in the video below.

“It’s a very difficult day for me, to be here saying goodbye when I’ve spent my whole life here at Barcelona. A great deal of who I am, is down to Barça and La Masía – I am very thankful to them.

“To all Culés, who have seen me grown as a player, and accompanied me in the good and bad times, thank you”.

