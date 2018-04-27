DONE DEAL: New Man Utd signing CONFIRMED, fend off Chelsea and Liverpool

Man Utd have reportedly fended off the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool as their latest signing has been celebrating joining the Red Devils on social media.

United have secured the signing of 15-year-old Slovakian starlet Martin Svidersky from Presov, with his Instagram posts below showing him celebrating the good news.

As noted by the Metro, Chelsea, Liverpool, Celtic, Man City, Inter and Borussia Dortmund had all been interested in him, but Man Utd have won the race for his signature.

It’s added that he’s signed a new deal until 2021 and will initially start his journey at Old Trafford with the U18 side.

Whether or not he can go on to prove his worth and become a key figure for the senior side remains to be seen, but he’s seemingly done plenty to earn a lot of interest from Europe’s top clubs and United will be delighted to have landed him.

United have long been praised for their youth academy work, bringing through countless young stars who have gone on to become big names for the senior side. Time will tell if Svidersky is ready to follow that path.