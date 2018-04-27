Man Utd defender Phil Jones has seemingly urged supporters to give Arsene Wenger a positive reception at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The veteran tactician announced this month that he would be stepping down at Arsenal at the end of the season, drawing a 22-year stint in charge to a close.

Having had an intense rivalry with United and Sir Alex Ferguson over the years, there hasn’t always been the greatest of relationships between the managers and clubs.

Nevertheless, both men have undoubtedly earned plenty of respect from the opposite camp along the way for their longevity, trophies and impact on English football and as he prepares to bid farewell, it would be disappointing not to see that respect on show.

It remains to be seen whether or not Wenger gets a friendly welcome from the Man Utd fans at the weekend, his last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal boss, but Jones appears to have urged them to give him a decent reception.

“He’s been a fantastic manager,” he said, as noted by Sky Sports. “I’ve seen a lot of things in the press at the moment and it’s true. He changed the game of football and the way teams like to play.

“He’s managed some terrific Arsenal teams over the years, that I’ve grown up watching, and he should be respected and get the send-off he deserves.”

Sky Sports do suggest that he’s referring to the reception on Sunday as opposed to addressing Arsenal fans, but the same would certainly apply for the Gunners faithful too as Wenger takes charge of his final few games at the helm.

His tenure has been dominated by disappointment and frustration in recent years given their inability to compete for major honours aside from the FA Cup, but it shouldn’t take away from the fact that he does indeed deserve a good send off to end a remarkable spell in north London.