Andres Iniesta announced he will be leaving Barcelona in an emotional press conference.

The Catalan giants still have five La Liga games remaining this season, and that will see Iniesta feature in one last El Clasico on May 6, while his final game at the Nou Camp will be on May 20 against Real Sociedad.

The majestic midfielder announced his departure today.

He said: “This press conference is to announce publicly my decision that this season will be my last here.

“It’s a decision I have given a lot of time and thought to on a personal level and with the family.”

He is expected to move to China at the end of the season and revealed why he was leaving the Catalans.

“I don’t want to kid anyone. Soon, I’ll be 34 and I have given everything over the year. Being honest with myself and with the Club that has given me everything, I understand my time here is done due to the simple fact that Club that welcomed me at 12 years of age deserves the best of me,” he added.

The World Cup and twice European Championship winner joined Barcelona as a youngster in 1996 and has made an impact on the field with his incredible talent and dazzling midfield displays.

How many titles has Andres Iniesta won at Barcelona?

Iniesta has won 8 league titles, 7 Spanish Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 5 Copas del Rey, 3 European Super Cups and 3 World Club Cups which equates to a staggering 31 titles.

The last decade at FC Barcelona has been the most successful in its history and Iniesta has been central to Barcelona’s dominance.

Iniesta’s most recent title was the Copa del Rey triumph against Sevilla when he scored Barca’s fourth in typical fashion.

He put in a virtuoso performance making 102 touches, completing 74 of 78 passes and appearing in his 7th final.

Messi also has 31 titles to his name too and he and Iniesta will make it 32 titles if Barcelona clinch the La Liga title – which is expected to happen.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets have 26 titles each, just behind the totals of Messi and Iniesta.

Both moved past Xavi Hernández’s total of 25 titles on the all-time list.