Liverpool take on Stoke City in the Premier League on tomorrow.

The Reds will be in buoyant mood after they produced another stunning display to defeat Roma 5-2 in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Mohamed Salah took his goals tally to 43 for the season and provide the ammunition with his two goals and two assists against his old club.

He is now only four behind Ian Rush’s all time record for goals in a single season.

Jurgen Klopp has some big decisions to make whether to rest his key players ahead of the second leg next week.

The Potters enter the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Burnley after Ashley Barnes equalised to cancel out Badou Nidaye’s opener – they will be hoping Jurgen Klopp rests key players for the second leg game in Rome.

When is Liverpool v Stoke and what time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Saturday, April 28 at Anfield.

It will kick-off at 12:30pm.

Is Liverpool v Stoke on TV? And is there a stream?

You can watch this match live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky 1, Sky Sports Main Event, NOW TV and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Coverage will start at 11:30pm.

Liverpool v Stoke team news

Liverpool will be without Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Emre Can who are long-term absentees.

The big news that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of the rest of the season and the World Cup with a knee injury.

Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s not fair but if you get a lemon you have to make lemonade out of it. We will wait for him like a good wife when the man is in prison.”

Meanwhile, Klopp has also downplayed the severity of Sadio Mane’s injury.

The Potters will be without goalkeeper Lee Grant, who has been out of action since February with a wrist injury.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin) and Konstantinos Stafylidis (chest) are also doubts, but could return.

Liverpool v Stoke odds

Liverpool – 1/3

Draw – 9/2

Stoke – 19/2