Is Swansea v Chelsea on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

Swansea host Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow evening.

Chelsea have closed the gap to Tottenham by five points and have a chance to put the pressure on their London rivals for a top four spot.

The Blues have enjoyed back-to-back league away wins to put them in contention again.

They beat Burnley on Thursday after Victor Moses scored his side’s winner and they followed this with a victory against Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final.

Swansea need points to ensure Premier League safety.

Last week they were dismantled 5-0 by champions Manchester City but they are still four points above Southampton in 17th place.

They will also be hoping Stoke and Southampton drop points this weekend.

When is Swansea v Chelsea and what time is kick-off?

Swansea City host Chelsea at Liberty Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, April 28.

Is Swansea v Chelsea on TV? And is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and 4K UHD, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Swansea v Chelsea team news

Olivier Giroud will be hoping to keep his place in the starting line-up after he scored a wonderful individual goal.

Alvaro Morata also scored in the FA Cup semi-final and will be pushing for a starting berth too.

Marcos Alonso will serve the second game of his three-match ban on Saturday, meaning the Emerson will continue to deputise.

Danny Drinkwater (calf) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are still injured.

Luciano Narsingh (ankle) and Federica Fernandez (knee) could be fit for the Swans.

Sam Clucas is pushing for a start after returning from injury, coming on in the second period last weekend against Manchester City.

Wilfried Bony (knee), Leroy Fer (calf) and Renato Sanches (thigh) are out.

Swansea v Chelsea odds

Swansea – 13/2

Draw – 7/2

Chelsea – 1/2