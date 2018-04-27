Jose Mourinho press conference: Injury news, Salah, De Gea future and Wenger regrets

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday as he prepares to face Arsene Wenger.

Depending on the French tactician’s next move, this could be the last time the pair square off after the Arsenal manager announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

In turn, the pair will likely relish this battle at Old Trafford at the weekend, although Mourinho had various other points to discuss including delivering the latest injury news on his squad and addressing his Mohamed Salah comments as well as David De Gea’s future.

It was good news on the injury front as Mourinho has a fully-fit squad barring Sergio Romero at his disposal to face the Gunners as they look to take another big step towards wrapping up second place in the Premier League table.

Having cleared up his Salah comments with a dig at the media coupled with outlining his regrets over Wenger over the years and a frank response to De Gea exit talk amid ongoing speculation linking him with Real Madrid, Mourinho sounds focused and ready to ensure that there is a positive end to the season for Man Utd.

Injury news: “Everybody’s fine,” he told MUTV. “I have 22 players and apart from Romero as a goalkeeper, everyone is fit to play.”

Salah comments: “It’s easier for you to say negative things about me and not positive things. Everybody knows I bought Salah. I was at Chelsea, he was at Basel and I am responsible for the players I bring to the club and he came to the club in my period. We thought Italian football could be good for him to develop. He went to Fiorentina. After that I left and I am not responsible for the process.”

Wenger rivalry and regrets: “There are little things where it would be obviously be better without them, some gestures, some words would be better without it. They pushed us to the limits. The two matches we played not at the Emirates but at amazing old stadium, unforgettable, we had big matches, big fights, so thank you so much for that. Regret? Little negative episodes.”

Sanchez improvement: “Next season after pre-season, after being comfortable and adapted he’s going to be great for us.”

De Gea future: (Will De Gea leave?) “No chance”.