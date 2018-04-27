Liverpool given major injury scare ahead of Stoke, Roma clashes

Liverpool face some crucial fixtures in the coming week, and they won’t want to be without winger Sadio Mane after fears were raised over his fitness.

The Reds still have work to do to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season, as they remain eight points above Chelsea who have a game in hand still.

Further, Jurgen Klopp’s men are on the verge of advancing to the Champions League final after their 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Anfield this week, and they’ll travel to the Italian capital for the second leg next Wednesday night.

In turn, Liverpool will be desperate to avoid any fresh injury concerns, but as reported by The Daily Mail, Mane has given them a scare as he reportedly ‘limped’ into the Spire Hospital on Thursday and was inside for around 30 minutes potentially receiving treatment.

Klopp will of course hope to still be able to call upon two thirds of his feared attacking trident in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for these two crucial upcoming games, but he’ll certainly feel more confident about his side’s chances if Mane is available for selection too.

Particularly with Roma in mind who have been so solid defensively at home in Europe this season, having Mane and Salah’s pace on the counter attack could be absolutely vital for Liverpool in their hopes of getting the result they need to advance.

Mane has 18 goals and has provided nine assists in 40 appearances so far this season, and so those numbers tell a story in itself about how important he is to Liverpool’s style of play and hopes of enjoying a successful end to the campaign.