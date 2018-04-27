Liverpool may be seeking reinforcements to compete on various fronts next season, but reports claim they’ll need to splash out for Federico Chiesa.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are pushing to enjoy a successful end to this campaign, as they remain in a strong position to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League while they’re in a commanding spot to advance to the Champions League final.

Key in that run has been the form of their dangerous attacking trident, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all being in fine form this season.

However, if Liverpool wish to compete on various fronts moving forward as they have struggled with that this year, they need the squad depth to be able to rotate and keep their players fresh while giving Klopp different dynamics to work with.

According to The Express, via Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina youngster Federico Chiesa has emerged as a potential signing, but it’s added that the 20-year-old will cost the Reds £44m if they wish to sign him this summer.

Chiesa has enjoyed an impressive season this year, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Son of former Serie A and Italy star Enrico, the youngster has shown that he is capable of developing into a top player, while his versatility could also appeal to Klopp as he has played on the wings and in more central roles early on in his career already.

With the report noting that competition could be fierce with top clubs around Europe all taking a look at Chiesa, it remains to be seen if Liverpool swoop and win the race for his signature.

In contrast, given his age, it could be a sensible decision to stay in Florence for the time being where he has emerged as a first-team regular, rather than move to Liverpool or elsewhere this summer and risk being a bit-part player off the bench which risks stunting his progress.