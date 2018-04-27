Man Utd v Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Manchester Utd host Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.

It will be Arsene Wenger’s last match at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager and rotation will be on his mind as the Gunners prepare for their Europa League second leg next Thursday.

READ MORE: Is Liverpool vs Stoke on TV? Team News, Live Stream, Match Preview, Kick-off Time and Odds

The Gunners handed Atletico Madrid a late away goal last night to put the La Liga club in the driving seat.

Man Utd will be in buoyant mood after securing another FA Cup final place after coming back against Tottenham last weekend.

The Red Devils are two points away from securing Champions League football next season, but manager, Jose Mourinho, has made it clear that his first target is to finish in 2nd place.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Sunday, April 29.

It will kick-off at 4:30pm.

Old Trafford will host the showdown.

Man Utd v Arsenal live stream and TV channel

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Coverage is set to start at 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app

Man Utd v Arsenal team news

Mohamed Elneny is out after suffering a bad ankle injury against West Ham and is in a race to be fit for the World Cup

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also unavailable with a knee injury – and Wenger is sure to rest a number of key men for the return leg against Atletico Madrid.

Alex Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to the starting XI after missing out against Atleti.

Santi Cazorla was pictured taking part in light training at the Emirates yesterday, but Wenger said he needs a full pre-season to be fit.

As for United, Antonio Valencia (muscle) is expected to be available to start against Arsenal.

Sergio Romero is still a long-term absentee.

“You don’t look at the statistics, you look at your performance, and we know we can score anywhere.” Despite watching his side concede a disappointing late equaliser, Arsene Wenger still believes his side can get the job done in Spain ? pic.twitter.com/t146aopieW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 26, 2018

Man Utd v Arsenal odds

Man Utd – 4/9

Draw – 15/4

Arsenal – 7/1