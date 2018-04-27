Former Sevilla manager Unai Emery has announced he will leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Emery has won two Ligue 1 titles with the Parien club, however, his failure to progress to the latter stages of the Champions League has ultimately cost his role at the club.

He signed a two-year deal but this has not be renewed by club directors.

A statement from Emery read: “I have communicated to the players that I am leaving.

“I thank president Nasser Al Khelaifi, the director of sport Antero Henrique, the supporters and all the players for these two seasons.”

The attention now turns to who will become next manager with former Borussia Dortmund manager, Thomas Tuchel, the bookies’ favourite.

However, Arsene Wenger could also be in line to return to France and he is said to have a good relationship with the PSG hierarchy.

Former PSG player Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a return to his old side in the past.

However according to Sky, Pochettino says he intends to stay and possibly extend his contract in north London after he casted doubt over his future after Tottenham lost to Manchester Utd in the FA Cup semi-final.

“It was not a message I was sending to someone, I was only explaining in the context of the question that the project is so strong [and] we believe in this project,” he said.

Next PSG manager odds

Thomas Tuchel – 1/4

Arsene Wenger – 5/1

Antonio Conte – 16/1

Jose Mourinho – 16/1

Diego Simeone – 18/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 25/1

