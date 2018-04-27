Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga tomorrow evening.

Los Blancos are currently 3rd in La Liga behind city rivals Atletico and will be hoping to close the gap.

Real currently trail Diego Simeone’s men by four points but crucially have a game in hand as Barcelona close in another La Liga crown.

Even though Zinedine Zidane’s team are focused on the Champions League second leg against Bayern – they will looking to cement a top three place as 4th placed Valencia who are just two points behind.

Visitors Leganes should be safe for another year in La Liga next season.

When is Real Madrid v Leganes and what time is kick-off?

Real Madrid host Leganes at the Bernabeu with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, April 28.

Real Madrid v Leganes live stream and TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix and via the red button.

Coverage gets underway at 5.25pm.

You can stream the match live on the Sky Go app.

Real Madrid v Leganes team news

Zidane is expected to rest the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Marcelo ahead of the crucial return leg against Bayern Munich next week.

Dani Carvajal and Isco are both injured and Nacho is also a doubt.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema could also return to the starting XI.

As for Leganes, Martin Mantovani and Alexander Szymanowski are still out injured, but Ezequiel Munoz could return to the squad.

Real Madrid v Leganes odds

Real Madrid – 2/7

Draw – 9/2

Leganes – 10/1