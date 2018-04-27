Barcelona supporters have been reacting to the official confirmation that Andres Iniesta will leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old was present at a press conference on Friday to deliver the news on his future, as he now prepares to draw the curtains on a glittering spell with the Catalan giants.

? Andrés Iniesta: “This is my last season here” Your legacy is infinite. #infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/2ZBQxjyVFv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

It potentially closes the chapter on his involvement in European football depending on his next move, but he will leave having won over 30 trophies for both club and country to establish himself as one of the best players of his era.

Naturally, it came as a huge disappointment for Barcelona supporters to hear that the club legend will be leaving in a matter of months, and that was reflected in their comments in the tweets below.

Iniesta will hope to sign off with another piece of silverware though, as after lifting the Copa del Rey last weekend, Barcelona are within touching distance of securing the La Liga title too.

Ernesto Valverde’s side need just a point at Deportivo this weekend to be confirmed champions, and it will be a fitting way to bid farewell to Iniesta with another major honour to add to his lengthy list.

From his goals to the assists and his overall technical quality to embody the ‘Barcelona way’ of playing football, he has undoubtedly delighted Barca fans and neutrals for years, and it will certainly be a sad occasion when he plays his final home game at the Nou Camp on May 20 against Real Sociedad.

Thank you legend @andresiniesta8 — Akash Raj (@akashrajlm10) April 27, 2018

Gracias por todo maestro ??? — Roca ? (@lgsrules) April 27, 2018

Farewell legend? — majdi sleman gbesh (@MajdiGbesh) April 27, 2018

Thank you for blessing us with your art. ?@andresiniesta8 — clubartesan (@clubartesan) April 27, 2018

Thank you Andrés, you deserve the very best after everything you have given this club ? — Lucas | eUnited (@EIiasson) April 27, 2018

@andresiniesta8 love you legend?????? wish all the lick in the universe for your future. Once captain always a captain in my heart. — Messi_4_eternity? (@ns_pawan) April 27, 2018