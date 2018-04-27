Tottenham v Watford Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Tottenham host Watford in the Premier League on Monday night.

Spurs will be wary that Chelsea are hot on their heels in the race for a top four spot and qualification for next year’s Champions League.

Chelsea could close the gap to two points should they defeat Swansea tomorrow after back-to-back away wins.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Manchester Utd in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Watford sit 12th in the league and drew 0-0 to Crystal Palace last weekend.

They are now without a win in six games.

When is Tottenham v Watford and what time is kick-off?

Tottenham host Watford at Wembley Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on April 30.

Tottenham v Watford live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Tottenham v Watford team news

Danny Rose (calf) and Harry Winks (ankle) are sidelined for Pochettino’s men.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane will be hoping to chase Mohamed Salah’s 31 goals in the league.

Watford are expected to be without Troy Deeney after he injured his foot during the goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Roberto Pereyra (groin) and a host of longer-term absentees including Gerard Deulofeu, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul are still absent.

However, Sebastian Prodl (ill) and Andre Carrillo (knock) could return.

Tottenham v Watford odds

Tottenham – 2/13

Draw – 15/2

Watford – 20/1